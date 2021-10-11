Third person arrested on suspicion of murder after fatal Bradford stabbing

Police investigating the fatal stabbing of a 19-year-old man in Bradford have made a third arrest.

A 21-year-old man from Bradford has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the incident in the early hours of Sunday (October 10th).

Forensic officers at the scene

He remains in custody along with a 16-year-old boy and a man, aged 26, who have also been arrested in connection with the incident.

A second 19-year-old who was treated for stab wounds in the same incident, remains in hospital, where his condition is said to be critical but stable.

Police say the disturbance happened at around 5.45 during a fight involving a 'large group of people'.

The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are continuing to investigate the incident and would like to hear from anyone with any mobile phone, CCTV or dash cam footage which may assist detectives with their enquiries.

The team can be contacted by calling 101, or using the 101 Live Chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting crime reference 13210516983.