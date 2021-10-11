World Coming Out Day: ''I'm being my authentic self''

To mark World Coming Out Day, Katharine Walker has been exploring the challenges of being LGBTQ+ in 2021

Coming out is a big decision and research from a youth equality charity shows growing up LGBT+ is ''still unacceptably tough.''

Youtube star and influencer Niki Albon has known he was gay since he was 12. But, it took him more than 15 years until he felt ready to tell his friends and family.

Niki said: ''I came out just before turning 29. My biggest issue was not knowing [what reaction I'd get]. Am I still going to be friends with this person in ten minutes time? Are they going to react well?''

He added: ''There was a lot of stuff that I saw growing up that didn't make me feel like it was fine for me to come out.

''Characters growing up in TV, film, radio and books were all tragic gay characters. They all had some sad back story about how their family had dumped them or their friends hadn't accepted them.''

Telling anyone about your sexuality or gender identity is complex and everyone's coming out story is different.

Today is Niki's first Coming Out Day, where is he is out and proud. He hopes his story of self-acceptance and self-discovery will make a difference and help others navigate their own path to coming out.

Niki said: ''I've never celebrated Coming Out Day before. This is the first time I've been out for it. It's a special moment of appreciation of how far I've come personally. I feel like it adds a new warmth and guides me in different ways, as I'm being my authentic self. It has a power to it I didn't realise.''

He added: ''Being gay isn't all of who I am but it's a significant part of who I am. Not acknowledging that or addressing that really held me back.''

First celebrated in 1988, International Coming Out Day celebrates the power of visibility. Credit: PA

First celebrated in 1988, International Coming Out Day celebrates the power of visibility. But new research from youth charity Just Like Us shows that concerns about safety and discrimination still play a big part in someone's decision to come out.

In fact, only 49% of young LGBT+ people feel able to be open about who they are to their entire family.

Figures also show that 17% of young people hear negative language about being LGBT+ on a daily basis and 24% have experienced cyber bullying in the past 12 months.

Amy Ashden, from Just Like Us, wants people to remember that coming out can be a very difficult process.

''Coming Out Day can be a great celebration for those of us that are able to be out as LBGT+ and able to celebrate that. But, it's also a stark reminder that a lot of people aren't able to be out or aren't able to be out at work or to their family. ''

Who to contact if you or someone you know needs help:

Mind offer mental health support between 9am and 6pm, Monday to Friday. You can call them on 0300 123 3393 or text them on 86463. There is also lots of information available on their website.

Samaritans operates a 24-hour service available every day of the year, by calling 116 123. If you prefer to write down how you’re feeling, or if you’re worried about being overheard on the phone, you can email Samaritans at jo@samaritans.org

For more information on being LGBT+ or supporting someone in the LGBT+ community:

Just Like Us: Just Like Us is the LGBT+ charity for young people. You can call them on 0300 365 5002.

Switchboard LGBT+ Helpline: Switchboard provide an information, support and referral service for lesbians, gay men and bisexual and trans people – and anyone considering issues around their sexuality and/or gender identity. Helpline: 0300 330 0630 (10-10 daily).

UK Black Pride: Europe’s largest celebration for African, Asian, Middle Eastern, Latin American and Caribbean-heritage LGBTQ people.