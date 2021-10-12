Man seriously injured and four police officers fall ill after Sheffield incident

A man has been seriously injured and four police officers have received medical attention following an incident in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement they were called to the Park Hill flats off Duke Street on Monday evening (11 October), where officers found the man.

Crews from Yorkshire Ambulance Service and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene.

However, officers arriving at the location also fell ill and four received medical attention.

At around midnight, police said tests had been completed and "there is no longer any risk of contamination as no traces of harmful substances were found".

Police officers are now collapsing the scene to just the property involved and will be re-entering the property to continue enquiries as to what happened. South Yorkshire Police

The man remains in a serious condition in hospital.