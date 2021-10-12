Police have named the 19 year old man who was killed in a stabbing in Bradford over the weekend as Kian Tordoff.

The teenager, who's from the city, died on John Street at about 5.45am on Sunday from stab wounds.

Another 19 year old man is still in hospital in a stable condition.

Three men, aged 16, 21 and 26, have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody.

Anyone with information on what happened is being urged to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13210516983.