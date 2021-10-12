Spurn Lightship moved to Hull shipyard for restoration work

Play video

The historic Spurn Lightship in Hull has been moved to a shipyard in the city for restoration work ahead of it opening as a visitor attraction.

It left Hull Marina this morning and was towed to William Wright Dock where it will be temporarily berthed to undergo work by long-established Hull company Dunston Ship Repairs Limited.

The move was originally planned for last week but was delayed because of poor weather conditions.

The ship, which was built in 1927, was moored off Spurn and helped vessels to navigate the approach to the Humber estuary.

It's always been a really big draw. It's sort of a floating museum already, but when it's part of that much bigger nautical offering for the city I'm sure it's going to fly in terms of so many more visitors are going to come and see it and learn about the important role it played in keeping the Humber safe. Cllr Darren Hale, Leader of Hull City Council

The restoration is part of the £30.3m Hull Maritime project, will see the Spurn Lightship opened as a visitor attraction by 2023.

The Arctic Corsair will also open - it was moved to Dunston's for restoration work last Wednesday.

The project also includes a major revamp of the Hull Maritime Museum and the Dock Office Chambers as well as a new visitor centre at North End Shipyard.