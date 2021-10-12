A 16 year old boy has been seriously injured in a stabbing in Harehills in Leeds.

Police were called to Burmantofts at 1.17am this morning where the Ambulance Service were treating the victim for a significant stab wound to the back.

He was taken to hospital where his injury is described as serious but not life threatening.

He had reportedly been attacked by a group of young people in a shop on the junction of Harehills Lane and Coldcotes Avenue.

Police are looking into whether the stabbing is linked to a report of a group fighting with knives in Harehills Lane, near to Lupton Avenue.

Officers went to the scene but the group had already dispersed.

Police are increasing their patrols in the area to reassure local people and prevent any future incidents.

Officers are urging anyone who witnessed what happened to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13210520571.