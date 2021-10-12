Van driver jailed for killing cyclist in Todmorden while high on drugs

A van driver, who knocked down and killed a cyclist in a crash in Todmorden while high on drugs, has been jailed.

Jonathan Ramsbottom was driving his van along Burnley Road when he hit a bicycle being ridden by Stephen White.

The 54 year old cyclist, from Bolton in Lancashire, died in hospital from his injuries.

Stephen White Credit: West Yorkshire Police

Ramsbottom, of Hind Hill Street, Haywood in Manchester, was found to have 200 micrograms of Benzoylecgonine – a major metabolite of cocaine – in 100millilitres of blood. This was in excess of four times the specified legal limit.

The 37 year old appeared at Bradford Crown Court and pleaded guilty to causing death by driving without due care while unfit through drugs. He was sentenced to seven years behind bars.

In sentencing Ramsbottom, 37, the Judge said that he would have jailed him for ten years had he opted for trial.

Speaking after sentencing, Detective Constable Simon Marshall, of the Major Collision and Enquiry Team, said the sentence should act as a warning.