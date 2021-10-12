Working group launched for planned nuclear waste site on Lincolnshire coast

Play video

Plans for a nuclear waste storage site on the Lincolnshire Coast took a step forward today as the company bidding for the facility launched a working group.

Radioactive Waste Management (RWM) is considering a site in Theddlethorpe for the facility but it has already faced opposition from local campaigners.

The plans would see a surface receiving facility at the site of the village's former gas terminal but the nuclear waste itself would be disposed several hundred metres under the seabed.

Steeve Reece, Head of Siting at RWM, insists it is safe: "Safety is absolutely paramount in everything we do, whether it be through construction, operation and then after the geological disposal facility is closed. We need to produce safety cases verified by the regulators.

"I think the importance of today's announcement of forming the working group is it allows us to start to engage with local people, answer the questions and concerns that people understandably have."

Local campaigners have already held protests opposing the plans.

Andy Gathercole from campaign group Guardians of the East Coast said: "We don't want it. We've got a beautiful area of outstanding natural beauty on our doorstep. We need to keep our area protected.

"They don't have to be in a working group to have conversations - they can sit round a table with the community who I can assure you who are wholeheartedly 99% against any kind of industrial development in Theddlethorpe."