Class A drugs and zombie knife seized after car stopped in Harrogate

Police have arrested two people after class A drugs and a zombie knife were seized when they stopped a car in Harrogate last week.

Officers from the force’s proactive Operation Expedite Team were on patrol when they stopped the Volkswagen Passat on Victoria Road.

When they searched the car and the two people inside they found more than 100 wraps of suspected class A drugs and a large zombie-style knife.

Both of the people in the car, men aged 18 and 31 and from Bradford, were arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply, and possessing an offensive weapon.

They have both been released on conditional bail.