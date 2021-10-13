Craven District Council passes No Confidence motion in North Yorks Crime Commissioner
Craven District Council has passed a motion of No Confidence in North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Philip Allott after his widely criticised comments about Sarah Everard.
He said in an BBC interview earlier this month that the York woman shouldn't have "submitted" to the fake arrest by Wayne Couzens that led to her kidnap, rape and murder.
He also said women needed to be more "streetwise."
Mr Allott has since apologised and retracted the comments but refused to resign.
Now councillors on Craven District Council have voted unanimously for a motion calling for him to step down.
It comes ahead of the North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Panel on Thursday.