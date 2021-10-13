Craven District Council has passed a motion of No Confidence in North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Philip Allott after his widely criticised comments about Sarah Everard.

He said in an BBC interview earlier this month that the York woman shouldn't have "submitted" to the fake arrest by Wayne Couzens that led to her kidnap, rape and murder.

He also said women needed to be more "streetwise."

Mr Allott has since apologised and retracted the comments but refused to resign.

Now councillors on Craven District Council have voted unanimously for a motion calling for him to step down.

The murder of Sarah Everard was such a horrendous crime. We need to be able to put our trust in the police and those who are overseeing them. I brought this motion of no confidence in Mr Allott as there was clearly agreement among members of all parties that something needed to be done. Cllr Linda Brockbank

It comes ahead of the North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Panel on Thursday.