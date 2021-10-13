Play video

Around 145 football fans will come together on a fundraising walk in honour of former Huddersfield Town and Leeds United legend Frank Worthington, who passed away earlier this year.

Dubbed the ‘Worthington Walk’, supporters will walk either all or some of the 22-mile route between Frank’s old clubs in Yorkshire, starting at Leeds United in the early hours of October 16th and ending at Huddersfield Town’s John Smith’s Stadium via the Shay, home of FC Halifax Town.

Among those taking part are Frank’s brothers Bob and Dave Worthington, his daughter Kim-Malou, Huddersfield Town Chairman Phil Hodgkinson, Frank’s former Huddersfield Town teammate Les Chapman and Club Ambassador Michael Hefelel.

The walk has been organised by Huddersfield Town in association with the Worthington family. Participants have committed to raise at least £100 each, with proceeds to be split equally between the Alzheimer’s Society and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

The walk will be completed in time for Town's game against Hull City at 3pm, where around 30 of Frank's close family will be in attendance after having completed the walk.

Frank enjoyed a fantastic playing career that spanned across nearly three decades both in club and international football.

Elegant - and entertaining - player Credit: PA

Huddersfield Town have described him as being 'among the most elegant of all Town players on the ball', with his trademark look of sideburns, no shin pads and wearing his socks low around his ankles, leading Town manager IanGreaves to describe him as ‘the working man’s George Best’.

Huddersfield Town chairman Phil Hodgkinson said: "It’s fantastic that we’ve been able to organise this event in memory of such an incredible man. To be able to commemorate his life with those he inspired is hugely important to us as a Club.”

We didn’t get the chance to say a proper goodbye to Frank and acknowledge the impact that he made on our, and many other, football clubs during his time as a player. Not only that, but he continued to impact them even after his career had ended. Frank was a regular spectator at the John Smith’s Stadium, right until the pandemic hit Huddersfield Town Chairman Phil Hodgkinson

Frank Worthington 1948 to 2021

This is the sixth walking event that Huddersfield Town has organised in recent years, with past events raising upwards of £165,000 for various charities.