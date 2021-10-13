Four people injured after car crashes into pharmacy at York Hospital

A car has ploughed into the pharmacy at York Hospital in a crash which left four people with minor injuries.

Police were called at 9.43am this morning when a motorbike hit a car in the car park of the hospital. The car then went on to smash into the walls of the pharmacy building.

The driver of the car and the motorcyclist both got minor injuries and two people in the pharmacy were also hurt, including one who is thought to have a broken arm.

North Yorkshire Police says officers are conducting enquiries to figure out what happened.