Hospitality industry struggles with unprecedented staff shortages
The Covid pandemic is being blamed for a shortage of staff in the hospitality industry - which is causing problems for business across our region.
Business leaders say many former staff have left the industry to find work elsewhere after originally being furloughed. The vacancy rate is currently twice what it was pre-covid- at ten per cent.
Kate Nicholls, Chief Executive of UK Hospitality, said she had never known the situation as acute.
But she said it was still a great industry to work in.
In North Yorkshire, the Bolton Abbey Estate has launched a recruitment drive to help fill jobs. It has more than 20 full and part-time positions available and holding a recruitment day on October 20th.
James Mason, Chief Executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, says that with bars, restaurants, hotels and B and Bs now open for business many are struggling to attract staff to cope with demand.