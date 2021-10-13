Hospitality industry struggles with unprecedented staff shortages

Play video

The Covid pandemic is being blamed for a shortage of staff in the hospitality industry - which is causing problems for business across our region.

Business leaders say many former staff have left the industry to find work elsewhere after originally being furloughed. The vacancy rate is currently twice what it was pre-covid- at ten per cent.

Adverts in windows becoming a familiar sight

Kate Nicholls, Chief Executive of UK Hospitality, said she had never known the situation as acute.

It can be a fast changing industry, we do attract a number of young people who want their first taste of work or work part-time while at university .... but the vacancy rate is currently 10 per cent, pre-covid it was 5 per cent. It has never been as acute as this in my 30 years of working in the industry Kate Nicholls, Chief Executive UK Hospitality

But she said it was still a great industry to work in.

In North Yorkshire, the Bolton Abbey Estate has launched a recruitment drive to help fill jobs. It has more than 20 full and part-time positions available and holding a recruitment day on October 20th.

James Mason, Chief Executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, says that with bars, restaurants, hotels and B and Bs now open for business many are struggling to attract staff to cope with demand.