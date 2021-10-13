Play video

New figures reveal Hull has the highest number of GPs per patient in England.

There is just one doctor for every 2761 people according to new stats from the House of Commons Library. That number is more than double the figure in North Yorkshire.

The figures show the number of GPs in the city has fallen by over a quarter since 2015, the second biggest decline in England.

It's well publicised there is high demand at the moment. Last month alone we had over 15,000 calls into the practice. We are doing what we can, everyone is working really hard, but people need to bear with us...we are also working hard to diversify and increase our capacity but it's not easy, it does take time and we are trying our best. Dr Kevin Anderson, GP in Hull

It's led to huge pressure on GPs surgeries and patients often waiting weeks for an appointment with their doctor.

Robert Liddell had a motorbike accident in May.

His wife Susan says: "Sometimes you're on hold for nearly an hour. There's no point, they just say the GP will ring you - and half the time they don't."

Dr Kevin Anderson from the Haxby Group in Hull

Andrew Brine, a carer, says he's tried to ring his doctor daily with no success:

''I've got a partner at home, 38 years, she's had 4 strokes and I've got to up my game to be back on form to look after her.''

Doctors are now calling for urgent funding for new trainees, saying it's meaning many GPs are struggling to cope and retiring early.

Cllr Mike Ross, Liberal Democrat Council Opposition Leader said:

"The Government are badly letting down both GPs and patients in our city, who deserve a fair deal. Residents are struggling to get appointments they desperately need and GPs are under more pressure than ever.

"The worsening GP shortage has given rise to a postcode lottery, with our hard-working GPs overstretched and people left waiting too long for treatment or even an appointment, it cannot go on like this. Hull is one of the hardest-hit areas.

"The government needs to urgently boost funding in our local GP services and train more doctors so that people get the service they deserve."

It comes as a report being discussed at a council meeting today shows there is a shortage of more than two hundred doctors in Lincolnshire.

It found the county has had difficulties recruiting healthcare staff over the past decade.

The workload is already really high. It's already causing our clinicians to burn out and means that we are not able to provide the service to patients we want to and the solution is on its way hopefully but it's not there now. Dr Kieran Sharrock Medical Director, Lincolnshire Local Medical Commitee

Analysis by the British Medical Association (BMA)show there are the equivalent of over 1,900 fewer fully qualified, full-time GPs now than there were in 2015.