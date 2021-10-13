Minute's applause for 'much loved' Doncaster hospital worker who died after Covid battle
A minute of applause has been held at Doncaster Royal Infirmary to remember a staff member who died after being treated for Covid-19.
Tracy Robinson had been an Administrative Team Leader in the Trauma and Orthopaedic department from almost twenty years, after joining the trust in 2003.
She was described by her team as a ‘unique and much-loved lady’ who was known for her compassion and going out of her way to support others.
Tracy was treated at Doncaster Royal Infirmary after a period of ill health and died last Wednesday.
Today at 1pm a minute's applause was held at the hospital, and the trust's other sites, to remember her.