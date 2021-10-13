A minute of applause has been held at Doncaster Royal Infirmary to remember a staff member who died after being treated for Covid-19.

Tracy Robinson had been an Administrative Team Leader in the Trauma and Orthopaedic department from almost twenty years, after joining the trust in 2003.

She was described by her team as a ‘unique and much-loved lady’ who was known for her compassion and going out of her way to support others.

Tracy was treated at Doncaster Royal Infirmary after a period of ill health and died last Wednesday.

When we very very sadly lose a member of a team our colleagues want to come together to mark that and pass their condolences onto Tracy's family but also to celebrate Tracy as a colleague and the work and the contribution to the trust in Tracy's case over nearly twenty years. Richard Parker, CEO Doncaster Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Today at 1pm a minute's applause was held at the hospital, and the trust's other sites, to remember her.