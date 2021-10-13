North Yorkshire MND sufferer in 100-mile fundraising challenge

A North Yorkshire man, who has Motor Neurone Disease, is taking on a 100 mile challenge in his electric wheelchair to raise money for Rob Burrow's new MND centre in Leeds.

Despite needing a respirator to breathe for sixteen hours every day, Ian Flatt hasn't let his condition get in the way of his fundraising.

The 100 mile route is taking the 56 year old across some of his favourite walks in the Yorkshire Moors and Yorkshire Walds.

Credit: Ian Flatt/flatty65 Instagram

His sponsorship money will go towards Leeds Hospitals Charity's £5m appeal to build the new Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease in Leeds.

It's the second time he's taken on a 100 mile challenge, after raising £17,500 for charity last time.

I was inspired to take on another 100-mile challenge to support this important appeal, spearheaded by Rob and his family. Such a facility would make a vital difference to people like me and our loved ones. A bespoke care centre that meets the needs of MND sufferers and their families is so needed as MND is such a cruel disease. Ian Flatt

Ian was diagnosed with MND in 2019. It's a life-shortening disease with no cure which affects the nerves in the brain and spinal cord.

He hopes to complete the 100 miles over a four week period in eighteen separate walks.

Credit: Ian Flatt/flatty65 Instagram

Ian said: "Motor Neurone Disease is a disease for which there is no treatment or cure, with 50% of sufferers sadly dying within the first two years of diagnosis.

"Thanks to the critical help, compassion, expertise and kindness provided by the specialist MND Team in Leeds, my family and I have maintained our sense of fun, and our wonderful ability to laugh with each other.

"Whilst my mobility, dexterity and respiratory functions are failing, my sense of adventure remains intact."