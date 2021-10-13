Some of the UK's best cyclists will be in Lincolnshire this week as the county plays host to the British Cycling National Road Championships between Thursday and Sunday.

A number of roads will be closed to make way for the race.

It all starts on Thursday 14th October with the Time Trials which will be held in the village of Tealby.

The race route will be fully closed from 6am.

Map of the time trial route Credit: British Cycling

The race starts and finishes from Tealby - the start is on the junction of Cow Lane/Rasen Road. The finish is on Rasen Road near the Church.

Access to Tealby for residents will be along the A631 and Sandy Lane. Access will not be allowed along the B1203 or from the B1225.

Racing will be suspended between 2.50pm and 3.20pm to allow access to Tealby School.

Map of the time trial route for the British Cycling National Road Championships Credit: Lincoln Grand Prix

Access to Walesby for residents will be along the A46 and Moor Road. Access will not be allowed along Walesby Road and Rasen Road.

Then on Friday 15th October the Circuit Races will take place on a route around Lincoln Castle.

The majority of the Race Route (Castle Square, Westgate, Union Road and Drury Lane) will be closed from 11am. Access to the Bailgate will be closed at 3pm.

Map of the Circuit Races route Credit: British Cycling

Access and egress for residents will be maintained up until the start of the race which is 5pm for the Women’s race.

There'll also be a short gap between the races where vehicles will be allowed to leave or gain access to houses and car parks. It's expected to be at around 6.45pm to 7.15pm.

Then on Sunday 17th October the Road Races will take place in Lincoln City Centre.

Route map for the Road Races in Lincoln Credit: British Cycling

Full road closures from 8am are:

A57 - From A46 to Saxilby (Access to Burton Waters and Odder from Saxilby)

Bailgate

Castle Square

Hungate

Longdales Road (From Ravendale to Riseholme Road)

Michaelgate

Motherby Lane

The Avenue – No access from Newland. Only exiting traffic from Yarborough Road

West Parade

Wordsworth Street

Yarborough Crescent

Rolling road closures are: