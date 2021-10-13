Road closures for British Cycling National Road Championships in Lincolnshire
Some of the UK's best cyclists will be in Lincolnshire this week as the county plays host to the British Cycling National Road Championships between Thursday and Sunday.
A number of roads will be closed to make way for the race.
It all starts on Thursday 14th October with the Time Trials which will be held in the village of Tealby.
The race route will be fully closed from 6am.
The race starts and finishes from Tealby - the start is on the junction of Cow Lane/Rasen Road. The finish is on Rasen Road near the Church.
Access to Tealby for residents will be along the A631 and Sandy Lane. Access will not be allowed along the B1203 or from the B1225.
Racing will be suspended between 2.50pm and 3.20pm to allow access to Tealby School.
Access to Walesby for residents will be along the A46 and Moor Road. Access will not be allowed along Walesby Road and Rasen Road.
Then on Friday 15th October the Circuit Races will take place on a route around Lincoln Castle.
The majority of the Race Route (Castle Square, Westgate, Union Road and Drury Lane) will be closed from 11am. Access to the Bailgate will be closed at 3pm.
Access and egress for residents will be maintained up until the start of the race which is 5pm for the Women’s race.
There'll also be a short gap between the races where vehicles will be allowed to leave or gain access to houses and car parks. It's expected to be at around 6.45pm to 7.15pm.
Then on Sunday 17th October the Road Races will take place in Lincoln City Centre.
Full road closures from 8am are:
A57 - From A46 to Saxilby (Access to Burton Waters and Odder from Saxilby)
Bailgate
Castle Square
Hungate
Longdales Road (From Ravendale to Riseholme Road)
Michaelgate
Motherby Lane
The Avenue – No access from Newland. Only exiting traffic from Yarborough Road
West Parade
Wordsworth Street
Yarborough Crescent
Rolling road closures are:
Burton Road – Access from Queen Elizabeth Road only
Fen Lane, Burton – One way in effect towards Burton Waters
Long Leys Road – One way in effect. Access is only from A57 and exit is towards Yarborough Road
Main Street, Burton – One way in effect towards Burton Waters
Newport – Vehicle crossing points are installed at Church Lane to Rasen Lane and Broadway to Vere Street
Yarborough Road – One way in effect towards The Avenue