Hull couple banned from keeping animals after leaving pet dog to suffer

A Hull couple have been handed an indefinite ban on keeping animals after they admitted leaving their pet dog to suffer.

RSPCA inspectors found Wilf, a tan Rottweiler cross boxer type dog, laid out on a sheet on the floor when they visited the house of Ian Michael Robinson, 49, and Rebecca Diana Robinson, 40.

Both pleaded guilty to animal cruelty offences at Hull Magistrates Court.

Giving evidence in court, Inspector Jilly Dickinson said: “Wilf was in very poor condition and was the thinnest living dog I have seen in my career. All of his ribs, hips and spines were protruding, his face was sunken and all of the bones in his rear legs were visible, whereas they should normally be covered with muscle mass.”

The court heard how Wilf barely moved or reacted as he was carried out to the inspector’s van and was unable to stand or sit up at the vets where he was examined.

Vets gave him a body condition score of one out of nine and concluded Wilf had been suffering unnecessarily for a long period of time.

He was in such a poor condition, and was in so much pain, vets had to put him down.

Magistrates heard the couple had failed to provide Wilf with a suitable diet - the vet found he was extremely underweight and dehydrated. They did not seek veterinary advice or get him veterinary treatment when he drastically lost weight, nor when he collapsed for several weeks and was unable to lift his head unaided to eat or drink.

The couple were given an indefinite ban on keeping animals, which they cannot contest for ten years, as well as suspended 12 week prison sentences.