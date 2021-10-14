More than a hundred parks across our region have been awarded Green Flag status for 2021.

They are among 2,127 green spaces given the coveted title this year after they proved a lifeline for many during the Covid lockdowns.

Research for Keep Britain Tidy found having access to a quality park or green space helped improve people’s mental health with 59% saying they felt less stressed when using the park and 55% saying they felt more positive in general.

In South Yorkshire, The Botanical Gardens and Ecclesall Woods in Sheffield have been given a Green Flag award. As has Elsecar Park and Local Reservoir Nature Reserve in Barnsley, Cusworth Park and Sandall Park in Doncaster, and Clifton Park in Rotherham.

Botanical Gardens in Sheffield Credit: PA

In North Yorkshire, the University of York Campus Heslington West & Heslington East are on the list as well as Rowntree Park in York and Falsgrave Park in Scarborough.

Rowntree Park in York Credit: PA

In West Yorkshire, Golden Acre Park and Kirkstall Abbey in Leeds get a Green Flag award. As does Beaumont Park in Huddersfield and Pugneys Country Park in Wakefield.

Kirkstall Abbey in Leeds Credit: PA

In East Yorkshire, Pearson Park and East Park in Hull get the coveted award.

In Lincolnshire, Central Park in Scunthorpe is recognised. As is Boultham Park in Lincoln.

Pearson Park in Hull

In North Derbyshire, Eastwood Park and Holmebrook Valley Park in Chesterfield get the Green Flag award.

There's a full list of the winners here.