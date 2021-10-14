Sheffield's legendary fundraiser John Burkhill, otherwise known as 'the man with the pram', is the subject of a brand new film to hit the big screen.

'One in a Million' tells the story of how over the last three decades the 82 year old has taken part in more than a thousand official events, raising more than £800,000 for charity in the process.

It got its first screening at the Showroom Cinema in Sheffield on Thursday morning and the man himself was there to see it.

The film touches on him losing both his daughter and his wife within the space of a year.

He said: "It was very emotional for me especially the part with I shoved my missus around when she was dying in the Sheffield Marathon that year and she died a fortnight after, I must admit I broke down there when I saw that. I have very, very special memories of her.

John Burkhill on stage at the Showroom Cinema

"As time went on I tried to help people as much as I could, especially when I saw the suffering that my missus went through and the suffering my daughter went through as well you know what I mean and I just try to help as many people as I can. And that's what I'm trying to do now and I'm going to keep on trying to do that."

At the screening John was presented with a British Empire Medal bar, which upgrades the BEM he already had.