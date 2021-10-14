Two men and a teenage boy have been charged with murder after 19 year old Kian Tordoff was killed in a stabbing in Bradford over the weekend.

The teenager, who's from the city, died on John Street at about 5.45am on Sunday from stab wounds.

Arbaz Khan, 21, of Yew Tree Avenue, Bradford and Aizaz Khan, 26, also of Yew Tree Avenue, Bradford and a 16 year old boy from Bradford will all appear at Bradford Magistrates Court today.

They are also all charged with attempted murder after another 19 year old boy was injured in the same incident.