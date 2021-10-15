Leeds stabbing victim feared he wouldn't survive to meet unborn son

Play video

Video report by Helen Steel.

A Leeds man, who needed two life-saving operations after being stabbed in the back, says he feared he wouldn't survive to meet his unborn son.

James Harrison suffered the injuries just weeks before his son was born when intervening in a fight at the bus station in Pudsey.

He was so badly hurt, doctors had to remove his spleen to stop internal bleeding. He'll be on antibiotics for the rest of his life.

James had to have two life saving operations to stop internal bleeding

As he got emergency treatment after the stabbing, James feared he'd never meet his unborn child if he ended up losing his life.

'"I just looked up at the paramedic and i said just don't let me die. I'm going to be a dad. You need to make sure that I live. And he couldn't - he couldn't say that because he didn't know" he said.

He's now urging people not to carry weapons.

He said: ''If we can educate people and get just one knife off the streets - that's a good day for me.''

Today the Deputy Mayor of West Yorkshire demanded Government action to stop deadly weapons like machetes or zombie knives falling into young hands.

Figures show in 2010, West Yorkshire Police officers recorded 1,412 incidents involving knoved. In the year up to March 2021, they logged 2,200, an increase of 56 per cent.

But that latest figure is down from a peak of 2,807 in 2018. Police are putting that down to a combination of lockdown restrictions and a campaign to end knife crime.

Operation Jemlock, launched in 2019 in response to the worrying statistics, has seen more than 900 weapons seized from young people.

Officers have made nearly 6000 arrests and seized knives ranging from machetes to zombie knives and even knuckle dusters.

Chief Inspector James Kitchen said: "Just don't do it. I can't think of any reason why it would be beneficial to carry a knife. My message to any young person is you have to not take a weapon out.

"It's more than likely that could be used against you so you could become a victim of crime and you could be arrested and that's going to have a significant impact on your life chances going forwards.''