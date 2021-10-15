Non-league Pontefract Collieries FC prepare for biggest game in their history

Play video

Video report by Chris Dawkes

Pontefract Collieries FC, who are on step four of the non-league ladder, are getting ready for the biggest match in their history as they play for a place in the FA Cup first round this weekend.

The Northern Premier League East Division club are expecting a record crowd of around 1600 on Saturday as they face Halifax Town at home.

Manager Craig Rouse says it's a huge occasion.

"I think for clubs at step four, it's already fairytale stuff to be involved in a West Yorkshire derby against Halifax" he said.

"It probably doesn't come any bigger for us, especially at home. The FA Cup is still the one competition that captures the imagination, especially for non-league players, so to reach the first round is almost like winning the FA Cup for us."

Player/Coach Gavin Rothery said: "We've already made history, but you can dream can't you of winning and getting into the first round and drawing an even bigger tie."

Pontefract Collieries gets its name from the miners who founded the club back in the 1950s.

Decades on, the pits are long gone but the club is still very much at the heart of its community. During the first lockdown it set up a food bank which helps around 20 local families every week.

Tina Goodworth, one of the volunteers, said: "A lot of people don't want people to know they need help. We don't discriminate. If somebody says they need something and we've got it, they can have it, absolutely."

And despite a one-nil loss to Stocksbridge Park Steels in the league midweek, fans are optimistic of a happy ever after in their FA Cup fairytale this weekend.