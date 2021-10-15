Play video

Watch Jonathan Brown's piece.

A man from Scunthorpe, who is fighting an aggressive brain tumour, has raised more than £100,000 to get treatment in Germany because the care he needs isn't available in the UK.

Dave Hopkins, 46, was diagnosed with the grade 4 glioblastoma multiforme tumour last September after suffering with headaches and a flicker in his eye.

After receiving radiotherapy and chemotherapy on the NHS, he and his family are seeking treatment in Germany to try and prolong his life.

Dave Hopkins, at the back in the hat and sunglasses, with his family Credit: Brain Tumour Research

Consultants here in the UK support the decision because the treatment he needs isn't available in this country.

His wife Nicki says it was a huge shock when he was diagnosed, especially as Dave was on his own in hospital because of Covid restrictions.

The terrible news came like a thunderbolt. It was horrific. Dave was admitted into hospital and I just wanted to stay with him but because of COVID, I couldn't. Nicki Hopkins, Dave's wife

Knowing the Standard of Care treatment of radiotherapy and chemotherapy would not save Dave's life, Nicki began to research alternative private treatments, both in the UK and abroad, which would give him more time.

She came across a clinic in Germany which offers personalised immune therapy to strengthen a patient's own immune system.

The family is now crowdfunding to raise £150,000 to pay for it.

Nicki said: "While I am hugely grateful to all our wonderful supporters, who're engaging in all manner of fundraising activities, I am angry that brain tumour patients don't have more options available to them on the NHS.

"It shouldn't be a 'one size fits all' approach. There are so many different types and categories of brain tumour yet all patients seem to be offered the same archaic treatments.

"According to the diagnostics, none of the Standard of Care treatment offered to Dave was expected to work, due to the genetic profile of his tumour. Other countries, such as Germany, seem to be so much further ahead of us. It makes me so cross that crowdfunding feels like our only option."

Dave's MP, Holly Mumby-Croft, raised Dave's story in Parliament earlier this year.

She said: "Will the Prime Minister join me in wishing the Hopkins family well, and will he work with me to improve research and treatment for patients like David?"

The Prime Minister replied: "I can tell her that the Department of Health is working with Tessa Jowell's Brain Cancer Mission and announcing £40 million over 5 years on brain tumours of the type she describes."

Dave's family is working with the charity Brain Tumour Research to raise awareness of the lack of funding in this area of cancer research.

Hugh Adams, head of stakeholder relations at Brain Tumour Research, said: "We thank everyone at #TeamHopkins for their campaigning support and send our very best wishes to Dave as he bravely continues on his treatment journey.

"More must be done to develop treatments and improve outcomes for patients like Dave. We desperately need to increase investment in research into brain tumours, so that patients don't have to resort to raising hundreds of thousands of pounds to access private treatment. It's only through research that we will find more effective treatments for brain tumour patients and, ultimately, a cure."

You can find out more about Dave's crowdfunding appeal here.