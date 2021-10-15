Sheffield pair jailed after stealing £95,000 from dementia sufferer

A man and a woman from Sheffield have been jailed after they admitted stealing £95,000 from an elderly dementia sufferer who was living in a care home.

David Ripley, aged 57, of Oaks Fold Road, Sheffield, was trusted with looking after the woman's finances since 2014.

Over four years, him and his partner Tracey Cooke, aged 51 exploited and defrauded the victim, stealing £95,000 in what police have called a "catalogue of deceit."

This was a shocking campaign of deceit, in which Ripley and Cooke exploited and defrauded the victim, who tragically died whilst the case was being investigated. “Through various agencies working together to protect society’s most vulnerable, we were able to launch an investigation and bring them to justice. Investigating officer PC Lynn Robins

Officers found a host of fraudulent transactions including funds taken from the victim’s savings account, with hundreds of cash withdrawals made without the victim’s knowledge or consent.

Ripley has now been jailed for 39 months for fraud. Cooke was sentenced to 10 months’ imprisonment, suspended for two years.