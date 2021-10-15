Spiders nightclub in Hull announces reopening date

The iconic Spiders nightclub in Hull, which was one of the first victims of the pandemic, has announced it will reopen later this month.

The club, on Cleveland Street, took action early last year when coronavirus came to the UK, closing its door in early March more than a fortnight before the national lockdown.

It has been closed ever since, not reopening when clubs were legally allowed to in July.

Now the club has now announced it will be reopening on Saturday 23rd October in a cryptic post on Facebook.

It read: ""The time has come", the Walrus said, "To talk of many things: Of shoes - and ships - and sealing wax - Of cabbages - and kings- And why the sea is boiling hot - And whether pigs have wings."

""But wait a while," the Oysters cried, " We've just received the news, The Spiders Club will open soon, And all will be Resumed, “Pray tell me when” the Walrus said, Because I just can't wait, On Saturday the 23rd, October is the date. The Carpenter gave a knowing smile, And put his fingers to his chin, No time to waste then, I suppose, - So let the show begin."