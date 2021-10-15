Play video

Yorkshire's top 10 football clubs and Leeds Rhinos Rugby Club have all come together to promote Yorkshire Ambulance's CPR campaign.

The "Restart A Heart" programme has released a video with players from Leeds United, Hull City, Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United and other teams across Yorkshire with instructions on how to perform hands-only CPR.

The clubs came together for the campaign in the wake of Denmark-player Christian Eriksen's collapse and subsequent resuscitation at Euro 2020.

The video will be shown at football grounds across the region this weekend.

Fans will also have the chance to be taught CPR outside several football grounds by crews from the Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

Over 3,000 people were treated for a cardiac arrest by the Yorkshire Ambulance Service in 2020.

The service will also be visiting almost 100 secondary schools across the region today [October 15] to provide CPR training.