Bradford man jailed over kidnap and blackmail of teenager
A man from Bradford has been jailed for his part in the kidnap and blackmail of a teenager.
A 14 year old boy was approached by a man outside a takeaway on Leeds Road in Bradford and bundled into a car before his family were blackmailed for money to release him.
The car was driven away from the scene and contained several other suspects. The victim was only set free after his mother paid £900.
Mohammed Khubaib, 22, of Florence Street, Bradford appeared at court in August, and pleaded guilty to the offences of abduction and blackmail.
He appeared at Bradford Crown Court and was sentenced to four years in prison.
He added: "We would encourage anyone who is concerned about any young people to contact the police via 101 and they will be listened to and supported by specialist officers in our Safeguarding Units.”