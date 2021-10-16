Bradford man jailed over kidnap and blackmail of teenager

A man from Bradford has been jailed for his part in the kidnap and blackmail of a teenager.

A 14 year old boy was approached by a man outside a takeaway on Leeds Road in Bradford and bundled into a car before his family were blackmailed for money to release him.

The car was driven away from the scene and contained several other suspects. The victim was only set free after his mother paid £900.

Mohammed Khubaib, 22, of Florence Street, Bradford appeared at court in August, and pleaded guilty to the offences of abduction and blackmail.

He appeared at Bradford Crown Court and was sentenced to four years in prison.

We welcome the sentence which has been passed down to Khubaib today at court. He pleaded guilty to both counts he was charged with in May. “The victim, a young teenager, was vulnerable to criminal exploitation and Khubaib tried to exploit him for money. This was an incredibly distressing incident for both the victim and the victim’s mother, but thankfully both were not injured during the incident. Detective Constable Paul Maxwell, of Bradford Safeguarding Team

He added: "We would encourage anyone who is concerned about any young people to contact the police via 101 and they will be listened to and supported by specialist officers in our Safeguarding Units.”