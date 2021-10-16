A man has been seriously injured after being stabbed at a bus station in West Yorkshire.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Burnley Road in Todmorden where they found a 22 year old man with knife wounds.

He was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

The knife attack happened in the early hours of Saturday 16th October.

The victim is believed to have been assaulted following an altercation that began in Monty’s nightclub in Bridge Street. A scene is currently in place to undergo forensic examination and detectives from Calderdale CID are continuing enquiries into the incident. West Yorkshire Police, spokesperson

Calderdale Council posted on social media that areas of Todmorden town centre including the bus station and market are currently closed off .

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Calderdale CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13210529139 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat