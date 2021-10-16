Politicians across the region have been issued with advice to have uniformed police present at drop-in sessions following yesterday's fatal stabbing of Conservative MP Sir David Amess, which is now being treated as a terrorist incident.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said;“The fatal stabbing of MP Sir David Amess was a despicable act and quite rightly, has sent shockwaves across the UK.

“The Home Secretary has asked all police forces to review security arrangements for MPs with immediate effect and we can confirm that we are underway with how we can do that for all MPs across the Humberside region.

We are working with other forces across the UK, along with the Home Office, to agree an approach on how best to ensure the safety of our MPs, and more widely, our communities at large."

Pudsey MP Stuart Andrew held a surgery in Guiseley this morning in honour of his colleague and friend, David.

Mr Andrew said: "I'd be telling a lie if I didn't wake up this morning with a sense of anticipation and worry really but Sir David, one of the things he always talked about was being accessible - it's one of the great things about our democracy and we have to do that. I learn a lot from my constituents, some of whom never agree with me but I learn a lot from hearing their point of view."

It comes five years after Labour Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox was killed by a far-right extremist in Birstall.

Brigg and Goole Conservative MP Andrew Percy says security has been improved since the death of Jo Cox but it can only go so far.

Play video

Home Secretary Priti Patel has ordered an immediate review of MPs’ security after meeting with police and representatives of the security and intelligence agencies on Friday.