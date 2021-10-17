Salisbury Plain soldier death: 23-year-old confirmed to be from North Yorkshire

The army has today confirmed that a soldier from North Yorkshire was the victim of a fatal training exercise at a military facility in Salisbury Plain.

23-year-old Jethro Watson-Pickering, who was based at Catterick, was part of a crew operating an armoured vehicle in a training area near the village of Enford, Wiltshire, when the incident happened on Friday.

The Yorkshire Regiment paid tribute to Jethro online.

Wiltshire Police said a joint investigation with the Health and Safety Executive and the Army has been launched.

A Wiltshire Police spokesman said:

"We are investigating the circumstances following the death of a 23-year-old soldier at midday on October 15.

"He was part of a crew operating an armoured vehicle and was taking part in a military exercise on Salisbury Plain Training Area near the village of Enford.

"This is now a joint investigation between Wiltshire Police, the Army and the Health and Safety Executive.

"Our thoughts are with the soldier's family and friends at this difficult time, and we would ask that their privacy is respected."

An Army spokesperson said:

"It is with sadness that we can confirm the death of a soldier on Salisbury Plain Training Area.

"Wiltshire Police are investigating and therefore it would be inappropriate to comment further."