Fourth man charged with murder of Kian Tordoff in Bradford

A fourth man's been charged with the murder of teenager Kian Tordoff in Bradford earlier this month.

The 19 year old died after being stabbed in the city centre in the early hours of Sunday 10th October. Another 19 year old man was also injured in the incident.

Now Amaad Shakiel, 20, of Leaventhorpe Lane, Bradford, has been charged with murder and attempted murder and is due to appear before Bradford Magistrates Court today.

He is the fourth man to be charged with Kian's murder after Arbaz Khan, 21, of Yew Tree Avenue, Bradford, Aizaz Khan, 26, also of Yew Tree Avenue, Bradford, and a 16 year old who cannot be named, appeared in court last week.

West Yorkshire Police says the incident remains under investigation by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.