COP26 event in Hull highlights climate change initiatives

Businesses and local people are coming together in Hull today for the city's flagship COP26 event to highlight the work being done in the region to address climate issues.

The event at Hull City Hall is exploring topical and practical aspects of net-zero, decarbonisation and sustainability.

The Carbon Battle Bus is also visiting the city centre as part of its tour of the UK organised by Planet Mark's Zero Carbon Tour.

It all comes ahead of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow next month.

Chair of HEY LEP, James Newman, said: "We are thrilled to be hosting this flagship COP 26 event, which we hope will inspire local businesses and residents to consider the environmental impact of their operations or the way they live, encourage sustainable change and find new ways of conducting business, which may in turn help productivity and create a more sustainable climate.

"We also hope that this event can demonstrate to everyone in and outside of the region the great work already taking place in our region, as well as the huge opportunities we have to offer, not just the rest of the UK but the rest of the world."

Part of the event is the the opening of the Waterline Summit 2021 which, running over five days, will link decarbonisation projects taking place to tackle climate change in the Humber to similar efforts across the world.

A panel of guests has been discussing how opportunities for environmental change and improvement can have a global influence.

Bill Walker, Chair of Marketing Humber, said: "We are delighted to bring the launch of The Waterline Summit 2021 to the Planet Mark's Zero Carbon Tour, alongside our event partners the University of Hull, Yorkshire Water, Yorkshire Energy Park and Ørsted, and Waterline COP26 Partner Zero Carbon Humber.

"The Waterline campaign has sparked commitment and ambition across the Humber to transform threat into opportunity. This has created a fantastic platform over the last three years to recognise, network and promote the excellence in decarbonisation, renewables and environmental resilience in the UK's biggest carbon generating region."