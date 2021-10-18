A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a fatal three-vehicle crash closed the A1 in North Yorkshire for several hours this morning.

Police were called to the Southbound carriageway near Leeming Bar after the incident happened at 2.20am involving a Blue Ford Fiesta, a Grey Ford Puma and a black Land Rover Defender.

A woman in her seventies who was a passenger in the Land Rover was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Land Rover, who is also in his seventies, was taken to hospital with serious injuries which aren't thought to be life threatening.

A 22-year-old man from Malton has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, drink driving and drug driving.

The A1 has since reopened after the Southbound carriageway was closed for several hours.