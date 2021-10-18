South Yorkshire's first black police officer to feature in new documentary

The story of South Yorkshire's first black police officer will be told in a new documentary on Channel Four tonight.

'Yorkshire Cop; Police, Racism and Me' tells the story of Bill Thomas and his time with the force as he served at momentous events like the Hillsborough disaster and the miners' strike.

The programme explores the horrific racism he faced in the role as he is is taken back to his old police training school, his old beat and to the scene of the Battle of Orgreave.

Of his forty years with South Yorkshire Police he said there were ups and downs.

He said: "working with people is not always straight forward but other than that I look back with some pride to be honest."

Alex Thomas, Bill's son, set up a production company during lockdown last year to better represent Britain. He pitched the story of his father to Channel Four who commissioned the documentary.

Credit: Milk First, 'Yorkshire Cop: Police, Racism and Me'

He said it was hard for Bill facing racism: "A lot of it is of that time. In the eighties it was a very different world. Language that was deemed acceptable then is no long tolerated now.

"So you were meant to just put up with it really. What seems very horrific to us now, you were told to get on with it. And if you couldn't get on with it then you were in the wrong job.

"He's been at these big events that have shaped not just Yorkshire, the rest of the UK. How we visit stadia, the death of unions, conservatism. He was at the frontline of all of them. It's only now I'm older looking back on it - wow, he's been on the frontline of history."

The programme, produced by Milk First, sees Bill reunited with other black officers who helped him form Yorkshire's first black police union.

It also explores how the Black Lives Matter upsurge raises questions about how racist society still is today.