53-year-old Scarborough man handed suspended sentence for online abuse offences

A 53-year-old man from Scarborough has been handed a suspended sentence for online abuse offences after he believed he was speaking to a 13-year-old girl.

John Gilbert was actually speaking to police officers who were carrying out an operation.

The three offences included being an adult attempting to meet a girl under 16 years of age following grooming, attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, and attempting to cause a child aged 13 to 15 to watch/look at an image of sexual activity.

They were committed between 2 September and 14 September 2021.

Gilbert sent sexual images, engaged in sexualised chat and made arrangements to meet the girl.

An operation was carried out on 16 September to arrest him and a search warrant was executed at his home address.

Gilbert’s smart phone was examined and evidence was found which proved he had been involved in online child sexual abuse activity using a variety of dating and messaging applications.

Police Constable Francesca Diffey said he presents a ''very real danger'' to society.

“It is clear from the investigation that Gilbert has an active sexual interest in children and that he presents a very real danger to society. Through the work of the police, we were able to intervene before he preyed on young victims.''

Gilbert was jailed for six months – suspended for two years – at York Magistrates’ Court.

He has also has been made subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and is on the Sex Offenders’ Register.