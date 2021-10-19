Health officials in Harrogate called an urgent press conference today because of concern about the rise in Covid infection rates in the town.

The number of cases is now the worst it's been since the start of the pandemic - and way above the national average.

Cases in Harrogate have risen to just over 733 per 100 thousand. That is the highest rate in Yorkshire and one of the highest in the country.

The county of North Yorkshire currently has a rate of 536.2 cases per hundred thousand, and this is all compared to the England rate of 447.9.

The rising numbers are coming mostly in school-age children.

There are 45 schools in Harrogate which have reported to public health officials that they are dealing with coronavirus cases.

Public health chiefs say they are working closely with all the schools who have cases to bring rates down and, although they are not making them mandatory, they are urging all children to wear face masks in enclosed places - particularly on school buses.

We're working with each school on a case-by-case basis to look at their particular set of circustances. I'm just strongly urging people to think about using face coverings at this point rather than introducing any mandatory requirement to do so. We're certainly working with each individual school and making sure we can do everything we possibly can within individual settings to stop the spread Louise Wallace Director of Public Health, North Yorkshire

Schools have been taking a variety of measures - including encouraging regular testing and good hand hygiene, plus the rollout of the vaccine to 12 to 15 year olds is also underway.

Some schools have been asked by the council to stop after school activities for the time being to try and cut transmission.

The headteacher of Harrogate Grammar School says there are more cases there now than there were this time last year.

We have been strengthening measures around hand hygiene in school, the twice weekly lateral flow testing. Face coverings have now been worn in school from year 7 to 11. We're currently asking students to wear them in 7 to 11 on corridors and in classrooms. So out of the seven weeks of the term that we've had, we only had two weeks without face coverings. Neil Renton Headteacher, Harrogate Grammar

For schoolchildren seeking inoculation, Amanda Pritchard, chief executive of NHS England said the national vaccination booking service will open to 12-15 year olds soon, to "make the most of half-term" when children are away from class - "for the next two weeks in particular".