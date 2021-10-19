A synchronised swimming group say they will be left without anywhere to train as a new pool in Halifax is not deep enough for them.

The team are national champions and have a Great Britain squad manager in their midst.

But Halifax synchro club faces an uncertain future - as a brand new pool being built in the town will not be deep enough for them to train properly.

Charlotte Hughes who has been part of the club for twenty years said:"We need the council to build a deeper pool, we need three metres, we need a facility like we had a Halifax, for safety really, so the girls don't hit their head on the bottom. They will have neck and spinal injuries if they hit their head."

We know how important diving and synchronised swimming facilities are to some people, and we considered the options for including these in the new building. However, these activities require the swimming pool to be a lot deeper, which would add significant cost to the council-funded project. Calderdale Council

But for Edie Caris, a national champion, the cost is worth it. She trained hard in the old Halifax pool but that had to shut due to structural issues.

Now the club meets when it can in a much smaller pool a few miles away.

Edie Caris National Champion

Edie said: "Before the first lockdown I was training seven and a half hours a week. It was hard work. It makes me quite sad actually as so many people will be missing out on this amazing experience."

Kirsty McGregor a Parent and Team Manager for the group said pre-covid they used to have 100 children and teenagers train at the pool 3 or 4 times a week. Now they will lose that as the new £24m replacement pool is not 'fit for purpose.'

206 pools closed since the start of the pandemic

According to figures from Swim England, 206 pools have closed since the start of the pandemic.

The country faces a shortage of 2,000 swimming pools by 2030. That includes a shortage of 172 in Yorkshire and the North East and the East Midlands.

Jane Nickerson, from Swim England said : "In Yorkshire and the Humber it is projected to be 79 average size pools disappearing by 2030. It is a life skill. You won't die if you don't learn to play football or netball, but you could die if you don't learn to swim."

The government says it has put £100m into leisure centres and secured the survival and reopening of more than a 1000 swimming pools across the country in the wake of the pandemic

But these synchronised swimmers say the future of their club and their sport in this area is uncertain because of a lack of money.