More than six hundred people have signed a petition calling for a statue to commemorate Hull's beloved Bee Lady.

Jean Bishop died at the age of 99 earlier this month. She was a well-known figure in Hull as she dressed in a bee costume rattling her charity box in aid of Age UK and its predecessor AgeConcern.

She raised £124,000 for the charity during 30 years of fundraising and already has a few small lasting tributes to her in the city.

These include a bee-coloured public telephone box and the naming of a care centre for the elderly and frail in her honour, the Jean Bishop Integrated Care Centre.

At the age of 96, she was honoured with a British Empire Medal, in recognition of her fundraising efforts for Age UK and other charities. During the same year, she also received the Freedom of the City.

In July 2018, she was chosen as one of several inspiring women of the last 100 years to feature in the gardens at Sewerby Hall near Bridlington.

Now a petition says she deserves a memorial in the city - Hull Paragon station or Princes Quay have been suggested as locations.