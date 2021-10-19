Man arrested after 15 year old shot in face with BB gun in Worksop
Police have arrested a man after a teenager was shot in the face with a BB gun.
The 15-year-old boy suffered two blisters - one on his check and the other on his arm – after being hit by ball bearings. The incident happened in Ryton Street in Worksop on Monday 18th October at around 2.30pm.
Detectives are questioning a 29-year-old man on suspicion of assault and possession of an imitation firearm.
Detective Inspector Temple, added:" We encourage people to help us protect our communities by reporting any information about weapon-enabled crime to us.”