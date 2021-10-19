Man arrested after 15 year old shot in face with BB gun in Worksop

Police have arrested a man after a teenager was shot in the face with a BB gun.

The 15-year-old boy suffered two blisters - one on his check and the other on his arm – after being hit by ball bearings. The incident happened in Ryton Street in Worksop on Monday 18th October at around 2.30pm.

Detectives are questioning a 29-year-old man on suspicion of assault and possession of an imitation firearm.

This was a shocking incident and it is lucky the victim was not more seriously injured. A suspect is now being questioned in connection with this incident and an imitation firearm has also been recovered. We will continue to take robust action against those who commit such offences Detective Inspector Stuart Temple, of Nottinghamshire Police

Detective Inspector Temple, added:" We encourage people to help us protect our communities by reporting any information about weapon-enabled crime to us.”