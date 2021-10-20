19-year-old man charged with attempted murder after house fire in Bradford

A 19-year-old man has been charged with five counts of attempted murder after a fire at a house in Bradford which left two people injured.

Vladimir Gazi from the Girlington area of Bradford has been charged following the blaze on Fairbank Road on Sunday.

Officers were called to the incident at 06.22am.Mr Gazi appeared at Bradford Magistrates Court on Tuesday where he was remanded in custody.

Any witnesses are asked to call police on 101 quoting log 383 of Sunday 17 October.