Rugby League legend, Kevin Sinfield OBE, is lacing up his trainers once again for his latest fundraising mission for those impacted by motor neurone disease (MND).

He's set to run 101 miles from the Leicester Tigers stadium, where he coaches, to Emerald Headingley Stadium in Leeds in just 24 hours.

The former England captain is running for his friend and former team mate, Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow, who was diagnosed with MND in December 2019.

Starting on Monday 22nd November, the run will be split into 7km segments, each must be completed within an hour before the next one starts on the hour.

He's running for his former teammate and friend, Rob Burrow Credit: PA Images

The journey was originally planned to cover a distance of 100 miles but the actual final distance covers 101 miles as Sinfield once again goes the 'extra mile' for his friend.

In December 2020, the 41-year-old led a team that raised more than £2.7 million by running seven marathons in seven days, and at the beginning of October this year, he took part in the London Marathon for the same cause.

Sinfield’s initial target for The Extra Mile Challenge is to raise £100,000 as he runs just short of four marathons back-to-back in a day. This challenge, inspired by Burrow, will be raising money directly to benefit people living with MND.

Rob Burrow was diagnosed with MND in 2019

Donations will be split equally between the Leeds Hospitals Charity appeal to build the Rob Burrow Centre for MND supporting people living with MND and their families, and the MND Association which funds multi-disciplinary care delivered at the Centre and others across the country, as well as research into potential treatments for the disease.

Commenting on his challenge, Kevin Sinfield said:

Undoubtedly this will the toughest challenge I have ever attempted but I know it will mean so much to so many people if we can reach our fundraising target. In my short time at the Tigers, the people in Leicester have made me feel so welcome and it is wonderful that we have been able to come up with an event that starts in Leicester and finishes with us coming home to Emerald Headingley. Kevin Sinfield

He added: "The response from the public last year was breath taking and I know, from feedback we have received from the MND Association, every penny that was raised has been put to good use to help members of the MND community across England and Wales.

"The more money we can raise, the more people we can help and ultimately find a cure for this cruel disease. We have seen science and research do some incredible things over the last year and I know so much work is going on to find a breakthrough for MND.

"I am sure there will be tough times as we pound the streets during the day and night, in cold November temperatures, but knowing the good we can all achieve together will be a huge motivation for everyone involved".

Kevin Sinfield ran seven marathons in seven days in 2020

The route for the run has been devised by the Carnegie School of Sport at Leeds Beckett University and, unlike last year when Covid restrictions impacted supporter numbers, the route will be publicised in advance, with supporters encouraged to come out to cheer the team on.

Leeds Hospitals Charity CEO, Esther Wakeman, commented,

We’re absolutely delighted that Kevin is taking on this gruelling challenge to support our Rob Burrow Centre for MND appeal and the impactful work of the MND Association. I hope that the public will get behind Kevin as he sets off on his latest fundraising challenge. Esther Wakeman, Leeds Hospitals Charity CEO

Sally Light, the Chief Executive of the Motor Neurone Disease Association, added, "Knowing the dedication, commitment and passion our MND Association Patron Kevin Sinfield has for supporting people with MND, it doesn’t surprise us at all that he’s chosen to go the ‘extra mile’ with his awareness raising and fundraising efforts once again.

"This is an incredible challenge to be tackling and we couldn’t be more proud that he will be wearing the Association logo every step of the way from Leicester to Leeds."