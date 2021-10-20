Man and woman found guilty of murdering George Dore in Keighley

A man and woman have been found guilty of the murder of a man in Keighley, West Yorkshire, in April this year.

Angela Thornton and Leslie Walker were convicted of the murder of George Dore on Wednesday 20 October.

Mr Dore, who was 49, was found with serious injuries in Fell Lane in the early hours of 8 April, but died a short time later.

Leslie Walker and Angela Thornton will be sentenced at a later date Credit: West Yorkshire Police

Thornton, 48, and Walker, 46, both of Nightingale Street in Keighley, were remanded in custody at Bradford Crown Court. They will be sentenced at a later date.

A third person, Anthony Atha, 53, of West Bank Close in Keighley, who was also on trial, was found not guilty of murder and manslaughter.