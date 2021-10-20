Police are urgently searching for missing walker David McCartney, who was last seen before he set off on an expedition in the Craven area of Skipton on Monday 18 October.

David never returned home and his disappearance has promoted a huge search effort in the area.

Police officers and mountain rescue teams have been searching on the ground, alongside specially trained search dogs and a National Police Air Service helicopter.

Two days later, North Yorkshire Police has reissued an urgent appeal for help in tracing the 74-year-old. Anyone who thinks they may have seen David, is being urged to contact police by calling 999.

When he went missing, David was wearing the same coat as in the picture above. David's family say he "speaks with a stutter," and police believe this may be distinctive to anyone who has seen or spoken to him.

Posting an urgent appeal to Facebook, North Yorkshire Police said: