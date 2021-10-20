Play video

Watch Chris Kiddey's report.

Dozens of taxi drivers staged a go-slow protest in Skipton town centre in North Yorkshire today, to complain about the cost of having to fit CCTV cameras in their cars.

They say they will have to pay around £500 each for security cameras, when spiralling fuel costs mean that budgets are already being squeezed.

Craven Council says it has consulted with taxi drivers in a policy review which began four years ago. It says security cameras, which will have to be installed by the end of the year, will help protect both drivers and passengers.

The protest organiser, Peter Hubbock said: "They had a meeting a fortnight ago and they said these CCTV cameras have got to be in the cars by the first of January at a cost to ourselves of five hundred pounds"

Dozens of taxi drivers took part in the go slow protest in Skipton town centre Credit: ITV Calendar

The Council says it's delayed the scheme three times partly because taxi drivers have been hard hit financially by the pandemic. Drivers who can demonstrate extreme hardship may be allowed time to save up to pay for the cameras.

Cllr Simon Myers from Craven District Council, said: "The point comes where if you think it is a necessary policy to safeguard the public then you have got to implement it.

"You can't say we think this is really important to safeguard the public but we will just kick it into the long grass forever because you are not doing your duty then are you?"