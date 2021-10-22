A man from Sheffield has been sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum of 17 years, for attempted murder after repeatedly hitting a woman on the head with a hammer last year.

Mebub Islam, 27, formerly of Egerton Walk, Broomhall, left his victim with a fractured skull, which required surgery. The incident happened on the 1st of November.Detective Chief Inspector Eleanor Walsh said:

Islam subjected his victim to a horrific attack, in which she suffered devastating injuries. I cannot begin to imagine the level of fear she felt during her ordeal, and I would like to commend the victim for her bravery throughout this complex investigation. Detective Chief Inspector Eleanor Walsh, South Yorkshire Police

She added: "Islam is a violent and dangerous man, who sought to inflict pain, both physically and psychologically and he rightly deserves to have been served a life sentence.

"I hope that people in our city are reassured by the result that we are working incredibly hard to bring criminals like Islam to justice.

"I’d also like to commend everyone who has worked on this case, for ensuring that he appeared before the courts and is facing a long time behind bars."

Following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court, Islam was found guilty after denying charges including attempted murder, threats to kill and breaching a restraining order.

The jury returned the guilty verdict in July and he was sentenced on 15 October. Islam was handed a life sentence, and will serve a minimum of 17 years behind bars.