Police in Lincolnshire are appealing for witnesses following an assault in High Street, Metheringham in the early hours of Sunday 8 August.

The victim was left with a broken eye socket and bruising to his left eye after he was assaulted at around 1am during an altercation with a number of people.

Officers say they have followed every line of enquiry and have now launched a social media appeal to help gather more information from witnesses or people who might know something about the incident or the offender.

In a statement, Lincolnshire Police said:

If you saw anything, have footage of the incident, or know something about it, please contact us. No matter how small the detail you have, we would like to hear it. Lincolnshire Police

Anyone with information should contact police by calling 101, or Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.