Lincolnshire Police launch appeal after assault in Metheringham left man with broken eye socket
Police in Lincolnshire are appealing for witnesses following an assault in High Street, Metheringham in the early hours of Sunday 8 August.
The victim was left with a broken eye socket and bruising to his left eye after he was assaulted at around 1am during an altercation with a number of people.
Officers say they have followed every line of enquiry and have now launched a social media appeal to help gather more information from witnesses or people who might know something about the incident or the offender.
In a statement, Lincolnshire Police said:
Anyone with information should contact police by calling 101, or Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.