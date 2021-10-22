Lincolnshire Police launch appeal after assault in Metheringham left man with broken eye socket

The assault happened at around 1am on 8 August Credit: Google Street View

Police in Lincolnshire are appealing for witnesses following an assault in High Street, Metheringham in the early hours of Sunday 8 August.

The victim was left with a broken eye socket and bruising to his left eye after he was assaulted at around 1am during an altercation with a number of people.

Officers say they have followed every line of enquiry and have now launched a social media appeal to help gather more information from witnesses or people who might know something about the incident or the offender.

In a statement, Lincolnshire Police said:

Anyone with information should contact police by calling 101, or Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.