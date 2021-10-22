Play video

Watch Martin Fisher's report.

Children with life threatening illnesses have treated to a VIP visit to RAF Scampton to welcome the Red Arrows home from their final show of the season.

It was organised by the charity When You Wish Upon Star, which grants the wishes of children living with terminal conditions.

Credit: ITV Calendar

The children were treated to a private display, just for them. One of the pilots, Nick Critchell, said: "Considering when I was a six-year-old all I wanted to do as fly a Red Arrow, being able to then put the red flying suit on and invite people of a similar age to come and see what we do is just a fantastic experience for us."

For Tim Haywood from Sheffield who has mitochondrial disease, it was a chance to leave his wheelchair and get in the cockpit.

Credit: ITV Calendar

He said: "That was awesome just being able to get inside a Red Arrow is not something I thought I would ever be able to do and it's really fascinating seeing all the equipment inside of these."

Barbara White from the When You Wish Upon A Star charity said it's been an amazing day out for the children: "It gives them a day away from the hospital a day away from having treatment and with it being a VIP day out today the Arrows have been absolutely amazing with them."

Credit: ITV Calendar

