'Schopp has my full support' says Barnsley's Chief Executive Kahled El-Ahmad

Barnsley's Chief Executive Khaled El-Ahmad says Head Coach Markus Schopp has his full support.

Speaking to the media for the first time since taking up the role in South Yorkshire El-Ahmad said he was fully behind his Head Coach.

The Austrian has come under pressure with the Tykes sitting in the Championship relegation zone having picked up just one win so far this season.

It's a stark contrast to last season where Barnsley reached the play offs, but, El-Ahmad who took up his role in September, says he fully supports Schopp.

During El-Ahmad's short time at the club, Barnsley announced the closure of the stadium's West Stand due to safety concerns.

The move has angered fans who regularly sit in the 130 year old stand who have had to relocate to other parts of the stadium.

El-Ahmad told our sports reporter Arif Ahmed that he signed off the closure with the safety of supports at heart.

When asked about upgrading the grounds or even moving away from Oakwell, El-Ahmad said he and the owners would prefer to keep Oakwell as the football club's home.