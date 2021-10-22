Skipton's Gateways Festival returns for summer 2022

Play video

Early bird tickets for Skipton's Gateways Festival have gone on sale as the event returns in 2022 for its second year.

Thousands of festival goers attended Gateways for the event's debut year in August, which saw headliners Razorlight and Feeder grace the stage.

Taking place at Aireville Park, next year's festival will include the recently announced Great Yorkshire Dales Proms, due to take place on the Friday evening, which will replace 2021’s movie night.

The festival will take place over three days between 22nd – 24th July.

A range of early bird tickets are available, including individual day tickets, 2-day weekend tickets and 3-day weekend tickets. Various child tickets are also available.

Eddie Elliott-Smith, the Director of Gateways Festival, said: